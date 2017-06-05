Maha farmers' stir: Mixed response, some APMCs get fresh stock

App
Jun 05, 2017 10:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Farmers are on the warpath since June 1 for demands including loan waiver and higher minimum support prices. Despite the government announcing a loan waiver for marginal farmers on Saturday, the agitation has continued.

Call for 'Maharashtra bandh' (shut- down) on Monday during the ongoing farmers' strike received a partial response, with trucks carrying vegetables arriving in big markets like Pune and Navi Mumbai.

All the 15 Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs) in Nashik district remained closed. A total bandh was observed in Puntamba in Ahmednagar district, the epicentre of strike.

However, in Solapur in western Maharashtra, APMCs remained open where farmers were seen bringing the produce.

About 450 trucks carrying vegetables arrived in Navi Mumbai market, the main supplier to Mumbai, today, against around 1,000 trucks on a normal business day.

In Pune APMC, some 400 trucks, or 30 per cent of daily average, arrived. In Dhule APMC inflow of goods was normal, APMC sources said.

Dhananjay Jadhav, member of the coordinating body of farmers based in Puntamba, said the strike had been called off as the government accepted 70 per cent of demands.

"We have no connection whatsoever with the strike which is continuing," he said.

In Sangamner in Ahmednagar district, farmers in Kolhewadi burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Farmers in Chandwad tehsil of Nashik held a blockade on Manmad-Chandwad road. Some protesters threw onions on the road in Yeola tehsil of Nashik district. Farmers on bullock carts blocked the Nashik-Niphad-Chandwad road.

Solapur-Malegaon road and Nagpur-Tuljapur highway were also blocked by farmers.

In Vadgaon, Kolhapur district, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna workers got into altercation with traders who refused to observe bandh.

Police provided 'Z' category security to milk tankers coming to Mumbai from Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara via the Mumbai-Pune expressway.

Meanwhile, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna MP Raju Shetti said the party will soon decide whether to quit the BJP-led government in the state.

"I regret supporting the BJP government. A meeting of party's working committee will be called and decision on whether to pull out will be taken," Shetti said in Kolhapur.

Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan today demanded a special session of legislature to discuss the situation. Loan waiver for farmers with marginal land holding will do no good as most farmers in 'suicide belts' of Vidarbha and Marathwada have more than five acres of land, he said.

