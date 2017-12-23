Madhya Pradesh CM lays foundation for 'world's largest' solar power plant

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today laid the foundation stone for the "world's largest" ultra mega solar power plant at Gurh tehsil in the district.

The green energy generated at this station will be provided to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to run its trains in the national capital.

"It is a matter of happiness that the foundation stone for the world's largest solar plant is laid at Gurh. It will generate maximum green power without any pollution. Earlier, electricity was generated using thermal and hydro sources and it (thermal) causes a lot of damage to the environment," Chouhan said while addressing a function on the occasion.

According to an official, the solar plant will generate 750 MW electricity and is being established with at an investment of Rs 4,500 crore. It will spread in an area of nearly 1,600 hectares land.

"The green energy to be produced at this plant will be supplied to Delhi Metro trains for its operations. An agreement was already inked to supply 24percentt energy to the public transport in the national capital for the purpose. Rest of it will be supplied to the state," the official added.

During his address, Chouhan also said, "Sun is the biggest source of energy. Therefore, this should be tapped in a major way instead of going for coal and hydro. People will get cheaper power through it and it will not even affect the health of the masses."

He said his government is committed to provide food, clothes, houses and medicine to poor people as that is their only wish.

"We have made schemes to ensure that poor get these facilities, and framed laws to provide a land lease to the people, so that they get permanent houses," he said.

Chouhan said that in the past, electricity was generated in Vindhya region using coal and water, but now it will be produced through solar energy and waste material.

According to an official, under the plant, three units of 250 MW each will be established. The cost of per unit of power will be less than Rs three.

The Solar Energy Corporation of India and Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam (MPUVN) have joined hands and are facilitating the work of setting up the plant with the help of private players.

On the occasion, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power, New and Renewable Energy, R K Singh, also inaugurated 'Soubhagya Yojna' aimed at providing electricity to all the households in the country.