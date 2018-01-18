Madhya Pradesh achieves complete door-to-door garbage collection

The Madhya Pradesh government has claimed to have become the first state in the country to fully achieve the target of the door-to-door garbage collection in areas under urban bodies.

"Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to achieve the 100 per cent door-to-door garbage collection target in urban bodies," Urban Development and Housing Minister Maya Singh said at a "Swachcha Bharat Abhiyan 2018" review meeting held on January 15.

She said the door-to-door garbage management was carried out after the state got rid of "ill practices" like open defecation in urban areas, a government release issued today quoted the minister as saying.

Singh said works like solid waste management at landfill sites and processing through the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode are being carried out in urban areas.

The minister directed concerned officials to file a weekly report on the progress of works related to solid waste management centres.

She said the work of garbage collection should continue on holidays as well.

Urban Administration Principal Secretary Vivek Agrawal said the Swachhata Sarvekshan (survey) 2018 was underway in Madhya Pradesh like in other parts of the country.

He said the survey was completed in 26 urban bodies in the first phase so far while in the second phase rest urban bodies across 51 districts will be covered.

"A nodal officer has been appointed in each of the 51 districts in the state for monitoring the door-to-door garbage collection," Agrawal added.