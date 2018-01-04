App
Jan 04, 2018 05:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

M Venkaiah Naidu discusses house functioning, Triple Talaq Bill with members of various parties

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu attends the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi, during the ongoing winter session of Parliament. (PTI)
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday urged members to act responsibly to ensure smooth proceedings and assured them that whatever decision he takes including on the Triple Talaq Bill would be to enhance the image of the House.

During a meeting with members of various parties on the functioning of the House, the Triple Talaq Bill was discussed and the Chairman asked both the opposition and the treasury benches to sort out the issue between them, sources said.

Naidu asked the parties to introspect if it is appropriate to cause frequent disruptions and adjournments of the House in order to press their political agenda.

The sources said some members have also complained to the Chairman that smaller parties are deprived of their chance to raise matters of public importance in the Upper House as the main parties try to push their agenda and cause disruption.

Naidu, the sources said, has waived the time limit for moving a proposed amendment by Congress leader Anand Sharma on the Triple Talaq Bill.

"Whatever decision I take will be guided by the aim to enhance the image of the House," he told the members, the sources said, adding that he urged the MPs to also follow this principle.

The business advisory committee had fixed a time limit of four hours for the debate on the Triple Talaq Bill, but members wanted more time and the Chairman said he was open to the idea, the sources said.

