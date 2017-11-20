App
Nov 20, 2017 10:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lucknow Metro takes steps to check air pollution

A Metro official said special attention was being given to removing dust and pebbles off the roads at the LMRC's construction sites.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) has undertaken a number of measures at its construction sites to check air pollution in the city.

A Metro official said special attention was being given to removing dust and pebbles off the roads at the LMRC's construction sites.

Water is being sprinkled to keep dust and dirt down. Heaps of soil have been covered with tarpaulin, an LMRC statement said here.

The LMRC is considering increasing the number of cleaning staff, which will be deployed at construction sites for cleaning purposes only.

Vechicles of the Fire department are being used to sprinkle water tackle dust pollution across the city.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had at a meeting on November 15 directed senior officials to take measures to control pollution.

tags #Air pollution #Current Affairs #India #Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation

