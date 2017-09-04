App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Sep 04, 2017 09:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lt Governor's nod to AAP govt's mohalla clinics proposal with riders

The Mohalla clinic proposal is aimed at providing free primary healthcare to the city residents closer home.

Lt Governor's nod to AAP govt's mohalla clinics proposal with riders

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday approved the Delhi government's ambitious Mohalla clinics proposal with certain riders, a week after a run-in with the AAP dispensation over the alleged delay in giving nod to the neighbourhood health facility scheme.

While approving the Mohalla clinic proposal, Baijal said that the administrative department would evolve and migrate, within six months, to an online system based on Aadhaar or biometrics of patients for better monitoring.

"The Lt Governor has approved the proposal pertaining to Mohalla clinics with incorporation of certain safeguards to promote transparency and ensure delivery of quality health care services to the residents of Delhi," the LG office said in a statement.

The Mohalla clinic proposal is aimed at providing free primary healthcare to the city residents closer home.

The statement also stated that to ensure that there is no compromise on the quality of healthcare, the LG emphasised that the doctors and staff engaged in these clinics should be properly qualified and they should be engaged through a transparent mechanism.

On August 30, 45 AAP MLAs had camped at the LG office for several hours, insisting that Baijal clear the Mohalla clinics file -- an act his office termed as "laying siege" to the office of a "constitutional functionary".

The development marked a fresh confrontation between the AAP dispensation and the LG's office which have frequently been at loggerheads.

However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was quick to thank the LG on Monday and assured him that the government will implement all the "safeguards"

"Thank u so much sir. We are grateful to u. We will implement all the safeguards," Kejriwal tweeted.

The LG observed that selection of premises for setting up of Mohalla clincis should be through a transparent and objective mechanism in such a way that the existing healthcare facilities are utilised in an optimum manner and the facilities are accessible to all without any duplication of scarce public resources.

"In case of private premises, it has been noted that the selection of premises and fixation of rent should be through a transparent open process as per prevalent PWD or CPWD norms," the statement also stated.

To check complaints of data rigging, Baijal has advised that the administrative department must develop a sound mechanism to verify the number of footfalls claimed in the clinic.

Further, wherever required, statutory permissions and no objection certificates must be obtained from the local bodies and department concerned, Baijal said.

The LG office said Baijal directed that the functioning of these clinics should be regularly monitored by the health department to prevent any unfortunate happening.

The LG has also asked the department to ensure that all requisite instructions and codal formalities are followed with proper oversight while incurring expenditure for procurement, supply or outsourcing of services, medicines and goods.

The conditions laid down by the land owning agencies concerned for land use and construction of any temporary structure must be strictly followed.

"The Health Department shall not transfer, assign or otherwise part with the ownership or possession of the whole or any part of the said land in any manner," the LG office said.

So far, nearly 110 Mohalla clinics have been set up across the city under the Arvind Kejriwal Government's flagship project. However, the proposal could not take off with its full strength as it was pending for the Lt Governor's approval.

In January this year, former Secretary-General of United Nations (UN), Kofi Annan, had commended Mohalla Clinic project.

tags #Current Affairs #India

