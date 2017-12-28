App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 28, 2017 08:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha passes landmark triple talaq bill — All you need to know

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a bill to make instant triple talaq illegal and void and awarding a jail term of three years for the husband.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a bill to make instant triple talaq illegal and void and awarding a jail term of three years for the husband.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, calling it a "historic day" amid opposition to its introduction by members of different parties, including RJD, AIMIM, BJD and All India Muslim League.

The law is about justice and respect for women and is not about any religion or community, he said, adding that the practice of instant triple has continued despite the Supreme Court order terming it void.

The law would only be applicable on instant triple talaq or 'talaq-e-biddat' and give power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking "subsistence allowance" for herself and minor children.

The woman can also seek the custody of her minor children from the magistrate who will take a final call on the issue.

Under the law, instant triple talaq in any form — spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp — would be bad or illegal and void.

According to the law, which would be applicable to the entire country except Jammu and Kashmir, giving instant talaq would attract a jail term of three years and a fine. It would be a non-bailable offence.

Now, the Bill needs to be passed by the Rajya Sabha.

With PTI inputs

