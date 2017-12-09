App
Dec 09, 2017 08:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Logistic hub spread over 1100 acres to come up in Narnaul: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said a logistic hub would be developed in Narnaul in which a Dubai-based company has expressed intent to invest.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The facility would be developed in an area spanning over 1,100 acres, Khattar said in Fatehabad.

Meetings have been held with various industrial groups and agreements signed with about 150 big companies involving investment worth Rs 86,000 crore, he said.

A new industrial policy has been implemented so that huge amount of investment is made in Haryana, he said, adding that for this the registration process has been made simple and all approvals related to establishing new projects are being granted under a single roof.

"Apart from this, several rebates are given to the industrial groups to motivate them to set up ventures in Haryana to generate employment opportunities for the youth of the state," he said.

Liasion officers have been deputed to assist the industrial groups, he said.

Khattar, who led a delegation to Dubai earlier this week to woo investors, said some big industrialists from Dubai were keen on investing in Haryana.

"On the pattern of the 'Global City' being developed over 1,200 acres in Delhi, big industrialists have shown interest in investing in similar projects in Haryana. Industrialists from Dubai would visit the state for a meeting with the state government in January 2018," he said.

