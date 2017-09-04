App
Sep 04, 2017 08:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Locky Ransomware: BSE issues cyber security advisory

Locky Ransomware scrambles the contents of a computer or server and demands payment to unlock them, usually in form of virtual currency bitcoins.

Locky Ransomware: BSE issues cyber security advisory

Leading stock exchange BSE today asked its trading members and listed firms to take preventive measures to protect their computer networks from 'Locky Ransomware' following a government alert on spread of this malware.

Locky Ransomware scrambles the contents of a computer or server and demands payment to unlock them, usually in form of virtual currency bitcoins.

The latest alert from BSE follows similar advisories about WannaCry and Petya ransomewares.

In a notice, the exchange advised users and administrators of computer systems used by listed companies and the brokers to perform regular backups of all critical information to limit the impact of data or system loss and to help expedite the recovery process.

"Keep the operating system third party applications (MS office, browsers, browser plugins) up-to-date with the latest patches," BSE said.

Maintenance of an updated antivirus software on all systems, enabling personal firewalls on workstations and implementation of strict external device (USB drive) usage policy have also been suggested.

"Listed companies and registered members of the exchange are advised to inform any impact due to Locky Ransomware on their systems or systems of the stock brokers, clearing members and depository participants," BSE said.

Members can submit the details through the interface given into BSE Electronic Filing System (BEFS) system.

The government on September 2 issued an alert on spread of new malware Locky Ransomware.

"Alert regarding spam spreading Locky Ransomware issued today by @IndianCERT...," Electronics and IT Additional Secretary Ajay Kumar had tweeted.

tags #BSE #India #Ransomware

