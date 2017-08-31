App
Aug 30, 2017 10:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Locals oppose eviction by Army from defence land

The situation returned to normal following intervention by local community leaders.

Tension prevailed near the Mysore Lancers Military Mosque and temple here today as a group of locals opposed the Parachute Regiment Training Centre's (PRTC) attempt to evict them from the premises.

While PRTC officials claimed that people were staying on the premises illegally, locals said they have filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court against the eviction and officials have to wait for the outcome.

Locals also alleged that Army personnel restricted their access to the mosque, a statement refuted by the force.

The situation returned to normal following intervention by local community leaders, senior police officials and Army commandant, police said.

Mysore Lancers Military Mosque and Anjenya Swamy  Military Temple are located on defence land which was built  for the troops of Mysore Lancers during the pre-Independence  period.

Stating that it was noticed that certain people were  staying on the premises "illegally", the Army in a statement said, "They were served notice to vacate the same".

"The illegal occupants did not heed to the notice served and hence legal action had to be taken to evict them."

It said the local military authorities initiated  eviction process to take over the administration of the mosque and the temple with the assistance of state police including women police, and all legal procedures were followed during the conduct of the eviction process.

"Throughout the proceedings, the Army Personnel  displayed highest degree of restraint, discipline and  compassion. No restrictions on access to the mosque were  imposed on locals to offer the prayers," the statement added.

