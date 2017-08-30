Local trains in Mumbai grind to a halt after prolonged downpour

Moneycontrol News

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai over the past 24 hours, particularly on Tuesday morning, brought the city's local train network to a halt.

All three lines — Central, Western and Harbour — were suspended because of waterlogging, thus affecting more than 70 lakh commuters use the services daily.

The Central and Harbour lines will remain shut till 3.30 pm, said officials, while services on the Western line had partially resumed.

Local Train services between Churchgate & Andheri have resumed on Fast Line.

— Western Railway (@WesternRly) August 29, 2017

CR suburban service update#HeavyRainsInMumbai @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/Xg3lFS4v3l

— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) August 29, 2017

Several stations were waterlogged included the low-lying areas of Dadar, Kurla and Parel.

Due to unprecedented heavy water logging,trn services are suspended temporarily bet Elphinstone Rd-Dadar on all lines frm13.30 hrs @drmbct

— Western Railway (@WesternRly) August 29, 2017

Monsoon fury in Mumbai.

Severe deluge in Sion. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/aZ9T0CGunf

— Ananth Shreyas (@ananthshreyas) August 29, 2017

The BMC is set to brief the media in the evening even as the city and the suburbs received more than 100mm between 8.30am and the afternoon.

The Met department has predicted that the heavy downpour will continue till Thursday.

“Areas such as Mumbai, south Gujarat, Konkan, Goa and west Vidarbha will get extremely heavy rainfall in the next 24 to 48 hours. It is a serious situation. We have issued necessary warnings to departments concerned, including airports,” AK Srivastav, head of climate monitoring and analysis at IMD Pune, said.

The Mumbai Police has also warned the citizens of the heavy showers coupled with high tide likely to be experienced around 4:48 pm, advising them to check traffic routes before stepping out.

#MumbaiRains Alert: Heavy tide around 4:48 PM. Heavy tide restricts drainage of water causing immense waterlogging during heavy rains.

— NDMA India (@ndmaindia) August 29, 2017

Amid such a situation, food and water is made available for commuters stuck at the station near Dadar and Matunga.

Those near Dadar, Matunga, Sion, Parel can go to GSB Ganesh Mandal at Wadala. Food and water has been made available there.

— MSaraswathy (@Maamitalks) August 29, 2017

In case of any issue, Mumbaikars can contact the control room. Here are the emergency numbers:

BMC - 1916Mumbai Police - 100CR Control Room: 022-22620173WR Control Room: 022-23094064, 20370564