Aug 24, 2017 06:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com SC verdict on right to privacy: Right to privacy 'not absolute', Govt calls for 'reasonable' restrictions The Supreme Court declared right to privacy as a fundamental right.
Apart from Section 377 and Aadhaar, Supreme Court's verdict will have a far-reaching impact on euthanasia and the debate surrounding abortions, Justice Chelameshwar tells CNN-NEWS18.
The judgment has not addressed issues of Aadhaar and Section 377 and other issues peripheral to the Right to Privacy debate. It did not say anything about citizens having the right to not share their biometric details, says senior advocate and petitioner Prashant Bushan in an interaction with the media after the verdict.
The bench gives a unanimous verdict that right to privacy as a fundamental right under the Article 21.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Supreme Court verdict on right to privacy. The landmark judgment, expected between 10.30 am and 11 am, will examine whether or not the right to privacy is a fundamental right of citizens. It will also decide the fate of several of the government's key legislations and schemes, including the Aadhaar programme.
Government believes privacy is a fundamental right, with reasonable restrictions: Ravi Shankar Prasad. Read more here.
Earlier in the day, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government is doing everything possible to protect data.
Right to privacy verdict may reopen debate on sexual orientation. Read the full story here.