App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 24, 2017 06:55 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SC verdict on right to privacy: Right to privacy 'not absolute', Govt calls for 'reasonable' restrictions

The Supreme Court declared right to privacy as a fundamental right.

highlights

  • Aug 24, 06:53 PM (IST)

  • Aug 24, 06:29 PM (IST)
  • Aug 24, 06:04 PM (IST)

  • Aug 24, 05:58 PM (IST)
  • Aug 24, 05:36 PM (IST)

  • Aug 24, 05:26 PM (IST)

    Government believes privacy is a fundamental right, with reasonable restrictions: Ravi Shankar Prasad. Read more here.

  • Aug 24, 05:13 PM (IST)

  • Aug 24, 05:00 PM (IST)

    Earlier in the day, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government is doing everything possible to protect data.

    The said that right to privacy is a fundamental right, but it is not absolute.

  • Aug 24, 04:45 PM (IST)

  • Aug 24, 04:35 PM (IST)

    Right to privacy verdict may reopen debate on sexual orientation. Read the full story here.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.