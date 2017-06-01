App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 01, 2017 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIVE: PM Modi in Russia, pays tribute to WWII martyrs in St Petersburg

Live updates from Prime MInister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia.

LIVE: PM Modi in Russia, pays tribute to WWII martyrs in St Petersburg

13:30 The Indian national anthem sounds at the end of the ceremony at the memorial. He will be formally received by President Vladimir Putin later in the day.

13:20 The Prime Minister is currently in St Petersburg, where he is paying tribute to the martyrs who died during World War II

13:15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet today for an annual summit, the highlight of which is expected to be the signing of an agreement to build the last two units of the Kundankulam nuclear power plant with Moscow's help.

tags #Business #India #Narendra Modi

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.