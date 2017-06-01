Jun 01, 2017 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
LIVE: PM Modi in Russia, pays tribute to WWII martyrs in St Petersburg
Live updates from Prime MInister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia.
13:30 The Indian national anthem sounds at the end of the ceremony at the memorial. He will be formally received by President Vladimir Putin later in the day.
13:20 The Prime Minister is currently in St Petersburg, where he is paying tribute to the martyrs who died during World War II13:15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet today for an annual summit, the highlight of which is expected to be the signing of an agreement to build the last two units of the Kundankulam nuclear power plant with Moscow's help.