May 26, 2017 10:59 AM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIVE: Narendra Modi set to speak on third anniversary of NDA government

Live updates as the Prime Minister marks three years since he and his government were sworn in.

  • May 26, 10:59 AM (IST)

    Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari are also present at the inauguration.

  • May 26, 10:56 AM (IST)

    We can expect the Prime Minister to speak about his government's achievements at around 4.30 pm today.

  • May 26, 10:52 AM (IST)

    The Prime Minister has just opened the bridge.

  • May 26, 09:22 AM (IST)

    The prime minister will conclude his trip with a political rally at Khanapara, straddling the Assam-Meghalaya border, which is likely to be attended by tens of thousands. We'll bring you live updates through the day.

  • May 26, 09:21 AM (IST)

    Modi will then travel to an adjoining district, Dhemaji, to inaugurate an agriculture centre in Gogamukh. He then proceeds to Guwahati, where he will remotely lay the foundation ceremony of an All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the first in the north-east, at the Sarusajai stadium.

  • May 26, 09:21 AM (IST)

    He will begin his trip in a remote northern district, Sadiya, to open India’s longest river bridge, the 9.5 km Sadiya-Dhola link across the Lohit, the main stream of the mighty Brahmaputra.

    The bridge, which will ease connectivity between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, is a military-grade river expressway, capable of carrying heavy infantry and will provide swift defence access to the sensitive state.

  • May 26, 09:20 AM (IST)

    Modi will dart from one venue to another today, covering nearly 1000 km in all.

  • May 26, 09:19 AM (IST)

    Modi’s decision to be in Assam on the occasion of his government’s third anniversary mirrors the BJP’s deepening engagement in a region bordering three countries and home to several rebel outfits.

  • May 26, 09:19 AM (IST)

    Good morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make a speech to the nation and launch a series of vital projects in Assam to mark his government’s three years in office today, signaling the importance he attaches to a remote region that is hemmed in by China, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

