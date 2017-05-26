App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 26, 2017 07:09 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Narendra Modi LIVE: We'll extract all black money & hand it to the poor, says PM

Live updates as the Prime Minister marks three years since he and his government were sworn in.

  • May 26, 07:09 PM (IST)

    That's all from the Prime Minister. Modi thanks citizens again for their support and signs off.

  • May 26, 07:01 PM (IST)
  • May 26, 06:59 PM (IST)

    The PM reiterates his stance on black money. In this government, there is no black money, he says. The govt will extract all black money and hand it to the poor, he says.

  • May 26, 06:53 PM (IST)

    The Prime Minister lauds Indian citizens — More than 1 crore voters always walked with us and strengthened our belief, he says.

  • May 26, 06:47 PM (IST)

    As he has done in the past, the Prime Minister thanks India for extending their support to demonetisation. He says, demonetisation was a tough decision, citizens' blessings made it a success. 

  • May 26, 06:44 PM (IST)

    Change of view
    Modi says that before "we came to power, there was only disappointment everywhere"; citizens thought nothing will change and make your peace with it. However, now everything has changed. Indians believe that we will become a global power, he adds.

  • May 26, 06:37 PM (IST)

    Next comes the common man

    I have experienced and understand things the common man goes through, the PM says. I intend to do big things for the small people, he adds. 

  • May 26, 06:34 PM (IST)

    The government has provided more than Rs 3,500 crore of aid to Assam in one day, Modi says.

  • May 26, 06:31 PM (IST)

  • May 26, 06:29 PM (IST)

    Keeping in mind educational needs, the govt has decided to raise the limit of creamy layer to 8 lakh, says Modi.

