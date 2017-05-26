Narendra Modi LIVE: We'll extract all black money & hand it to the poor, says PM

Live now
May 26, 2017 07:09 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
That's all from the Prime Minister. Modi thanks citizens again for their support and signs off.
The PM reiterates his stance on black money. In this government, there is no black money, he says. The govt will extract all black money and hand it to the poor, he says.
The Prime Minister lauds Indian citizens — More than 1 crore voters always walked with us and strengthened our belief, he says.
As he has done in the past, the Prime Minister thanks India for extending their support to demonetisation. He says, demonetisation was a tough decision, citizens' blessings made it a success.
Change of view
Modi says that before "we came to power, there was only disappointment everywhere"; citizens thought nothing will change and make your peace with it. However, now everything has changed. Indians believe that we will become a global power, he adds.
Next comes the common man
I have experienced and understand things the common man goes through, the PM says. I intend to do big things for the small people, he adds.
The government has provided more than Rs 3,500 crore of aid to Assam in one day, Modi says.
Keeping in mind educational needs, the govt has decided to raise the limit of creamy layer to 8 lakh, says Modi.