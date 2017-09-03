Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: Uma Bharti skips ceremony; portfolios to be announced soon

Uma Bharti was not at the swearing-in ceremony. Amid speculation that she has been dropped from the Cabinet, she has tweeted saying that she had a prior engagement.
Sep 03, 11:06 AM (IST)
All eyes now on the allocation of portfolios. The full list should be out anytime now.
Sep 03, 11:03 AM (IST)
Alphons Kannanthanam is the second Cabinet minister to oath in English after Nirmala Sitharaman. And with that, all the new ministers have been sworn in and the ceremony has ended.
Sep 03, 11:03 AM (IST)
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Satyapal Singh also takes oath. An IPS officer of the 1980 batch of the Maharashtra cadre, Singh has been recognised with medals like the Antrik Suraksha Sewa Padak and a Special Service Medal for extraordinary work in the Naxalite areas of Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in 1990 by the government.
Singh is known for breaking the backbone of organised crime syndicates in Mumbai in the 1990s as the financial capital’s commissioner of police. He also served as the commissioner of Pune and Nagpur police.
Shiv Pratap Shukla is the first of the new faces to take oath. Shukla has been elected to the UP Assembly four consecutive times, is a Rajya Sabha MP and is on the committee for Rural Development.
Nirmala Sitharaman has been sworn in as well, followed by Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. Pradhan, Goyal, Sitharaman and Naqvi are all being given Cabinet positions.
Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan is the first to take oath. He has been elevated to Cabinet rank.
The full list of portfolios should be out by 11am.
Word is that there is unlikely to be a change in the 'big four' portfolios - defence, finance, external affairs and home. Arun Jaitley is currently in charge of the defence and finance ministries.
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is also said to be in line for an elevation to Cabinet rank. He's currently the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs.
Welcome to the live coverage of the Cabinet reshuffle scheduled for Sunday morning. In less than 24 hours, we will come to know the full shape of the Union Cabinet following its third major reshuffle during the tenure of the Narendra Modi government.
Lalu Prasad takes a swipe at Nitish Kumar. "One who leaves his people won't be taken in by others," he says.
