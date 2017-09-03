App
Sep 03, 2017 11:26 AM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: Uma Bharti skips ceremony; portfolios to be announced soon

The Narendra Modi government is slated to undertake a revamp of the Union Cabinet today. Live updates.

  • Sep 03, 11:27 AM (IST)
  • Sep 03, 11:27 AM (IST)
  • Sep 03, 11:25 AM (IST)

  • Sep 03, 11:22 AM (IST)

  • Sep 03, 11:18 AM (IST)

    Lalu Prasad takes a swipe at Nitish Kumar. "One who leaves his people won't be taken in by others," he says.

  • Sep 03, 11:13 AM (IST)
  • Sep 03, 11:13 AM (IST)

    Uma Bharti was not at the swearing-in ceremony. Amid speculation that she has been dropped from the Cabinet, she has tweeted saying that she had a prior engagement.

  • Sep 03, 11:06 AM (IST)

    All eyes now on the allocation of portfolios. The full list should be out anytime now.

  • Sep 03, 11:03 AM (IST)

    Alphons Kannanthanam is the second Cabinet minister to oath in English after Nirmala Sitharaman. And with that, all the new ministers have been sworn in and the ceremony has ended.

  • Sep 03, 11:03 AM (IST)

    Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Satyapal Singh also takes oath. An IPS officer of the 1980 batch of the Maharashtra cadre, Singh has been recognised with medals like the Antrik Suraksha Sewa Padak and a Special Service Medal for extraordinary work in the Naxalite areas of Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in 1990 by the government.

    Singh is known for breaking the backbone of organised crime syndicates in Mumbai in the 1990s as the financial capital’s commissioner of police. He also served as the commissioner of Pune and Nagpur police.

