LIVE MCD Election Result 2017: BJP set for landslide win in Delhi; AAP terms it 'EVM wave'

Live now
Apr 26, 2017 10:23 AM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Latest Delhi results data shows the BJP leading in 158 wards while AAP is in second position at 46 seats. The Congress brings up the rear at 29 seats.
Counting has begun and early leads data is somewhat surprising. The Congress, which had been almost written off, is ahead in 7 seats while the AAP and BJP are leading in 2 and 1, respectively, according to News18.
Most of these are coming through from the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.
"People feel cheated with AAP's performance over the past two years," Yaday says.
Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav weighs in on the EVM issue: "In principle, EVMs can be tampered with, but in practice, it is next to impossible. For the AAP to blame EVMs, it is a sign of lack of maturity."
"Everyone should gracefully accept BJP's win in Delhi," he says.
An analyst likens the AAP's linking the BJP victory to EVM fraud to "inspecting Dhyan Chand's hockey stick for magnets", says PM's appeal is mainly to be credit with the super showing in Delhi.
Analyst Swapan Dasgupta, who leans to the right, terms Kejriwal's thinking as a classic case of "megalomania".
Will Arvind Kejriwal resign as CM? "Did PM Modi resign after the Bihar loss?" Ashutosh asks.
"There is no reason for this [BJP win]," says AAP member Ashutosh. "The AAP halved rates of electricity and water. Government hospitals are running efficiently. And still people voted for the BJP, which has ruined the MCD. Can you believe this?"
Makes it clear that the AAP will continue to insist the BJP is rigging EVMs in its favour.
"The BJP has been running the MCD for 10 years, and turned it into an epicentre for dengue, chikanguniya and corruption," AAP leader Gopal Rai tells media persons.
"This proves that the BJP win is a result of the 'EVM wave' and not 'Modi wave'," Rai says. "Democracy is being threatened by the BJP. Voters should focus on how to protect it and stop the BJP from rigging elections."
Clearly, the AAP intends to fight this out.
Remember, Kejriwal had said he would want to go back to the "movement" in case the AAP suffered a loss.