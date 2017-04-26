App
Apr 26, 2017 10:23 AM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIVE MCD Election Result 2017: BJP set for landslide win in Delhi; AAP terms it 'EVM wave'

Welcome to the live coverage of Delhi's MCD Election Results 2017. We will here give you commentary on candidate- and ward-wise results as well as updates on which parties -- the Bhartiya Janta Party, AAP or Congress -- get ahead.

highlights

  • Apr 26, 10:29 AM (IST)

    "People feel cheated with AAP's performance over the past two years," Yaday says.

  • Apr 26, 10:26 AM (IST)

    Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav weighs in on the EVM issue: "In principle, EVMs can be tampered with, but in practice, it is next to impossible. For the AAP to blame EVMs, it is a sign of lack of maturity."

    "Everyone should gracefully accept BJP's win in Delhi," he says.

  • Apr 26, 10:23 AM (IST)

    An analyst likens the AAP's linking the BJP victory to EVM fraud to "inspecting Dhyan Chand's hockey stick for magnets", says PM's appeal is mainly to be credit with the super showing in Delhi.

  • Apr 26, 10:19 AM (IST)
  • Apr 26, 10:18 AM (IST)

    Analyst Swapan Dasgupta, who leans to the right, terms Kejriwal's thinking as a classic case of "megalomania".

  • Apr 26, 10:16 AM (IST)

    Will Arvind Kejriwal resign as CM? "Did PM Modi resign after the Bihar loss?" Ashutosh asks.

  • Apr 26, 10:15 AM (IST)

    "There is no reason for this [BJP win]," says AAP member Ashutosh. "The AAP halved rates of electricity and water. Government hospitals are running efficiently. And still people voted for the BJP, which has ruined the MCD. Can you believe this?"

    Makes it clear that the AAP will continue to insist the BJP is rigging EVMs in its favour.

  • Apr 26, 10:08 AM (IST)

    "The BJP has been running the MCD for 10 years, and turned it into an epicentre for dengue, chikanguniya and corruption," AAP leader Gopal Rai tells media persons.

    "This proves that the BJP win is a result of the 'EVM wave' and not 'Modi wave'," Rai says. "Democracy is being threatened by the BJP. Voters should focus on how to protect it and stop the BJP from rigging elections."

    Clearly, the AAP intends to fight this out.

  • Apr 26, 10:05 AM (IST)
  • Apr 26, 10:02 AM (IST)

    Remember, Kejriwal had said he would want to go back to the "movement" in case the AAP suffered a loss.

