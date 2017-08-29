App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 28, 2017 09:19 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gurmeet Ram Rahim verdict LIVE: Dera chief sentenced to 20 years in jail for rape

Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in a rape case. Catch live updates.

highlights

  • Aug 28, 08:56 PM (IST)

    Former CBI officer was quoted as telling Times Now that around 30-40 victims of Gurmeet Ram Rahim's sexual exploits could be located.

  • Aug 28, 08:20 PM (IST)

    In an interaction with news channel Times Now, a man named Beant Singh, who claimed to be a former aide of Gurmeet Ram Rahim for over 15 years, said that the rape convict has actually murdered scores of people and disposed off their bodies in a near-by lake. He said that some corpses were buried in the Dera headquarters premises and added that over 90 percent of the 300 sadhvis serving there had been raped over the years.

  • Aug 28, 07:45 PM (IST)

    Now that Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been sentenced, the big question on everyone's minds is about who will succeed him at the head of Dera Sacha Sauda. After all, the organisation claims to have over 60 million followers globally and that kind of following would require able leadership. The front-runners are Dera management chairperson Vipassana Insan, his 'adopted daughter' Honeypreet Insan, daughters Amarpreet Insan and Charanpreet Insan and son Jasmeet Singh Insan.
     

  • Aug 28, 07:32 PM (IST)

    The Dera Sacha Sauda chief will be spending the next 20 years of his life in cell number 1997 of Rohtak Jail.

  • Aug 28, 07:26 PM (IST)

    CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal has confirmed that Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim will be serving 20 years in prison. The sentences will run consecutively, he said.

  • Aug 28, 07:02 PM (IST)
  • Aug 28, 06:58 PM (IST)

    It has come to light that rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment, since the judge announced 10 years' imprisonment and Rs 15 lakh fine each in 2 different cases.

  • Aug 28, 06:40 PM (IST)
  • Aug 28, 06:38 PM (IST)

    SSB DIG Sharma has said that safe passage has been given to people inside the Dera headquarters to leave peacefully. He added that if court orders sealing of the complex, then it will be done.

  • Aug 28, 06:01 PM (IST)
LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.