Gurmeet Ram Rahim verdict LIVE: Dera chief sentenced to 20 years in jail for rape

Former CBI officer was quoted as telling Times Now that around 30-40 victims of Gurmeet Ram Rahim's sexual exploits could be located.
Aug 28, 08:20 PM (IST)
In an interaction with news channel Times Now, a man named Beant Singh, who claimed to be a former aide of Gurmeet Ram Rahim for over 15 years, said that the rape convict has actually murdered scores of people and disposed off their bodies in a near-by lake. He said that some corpses were buried in the Dera headquarters premises and added that over 90 percent of the 300 sadhvis serving there had been raped over the years.
Aug 28, 07:45 PM (IST)
Now that Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been sentenced, the big question on everyone's minds is about who will succeed him at the head of Dera Sacha Sauda. After all, the organisation claims to have over 60 million followers globally and that kind of following would require able leadership. The front-runners are Dera management chairperson Vipassana Insan, his 'adopted daughter' Honeypreet Insan, daughters Amarpreet Insan and Charanpreet Insan and son Jasmeet Singh Insan.
Aug 28, 07:32 PM (IST)
The Dera Sacha Sauda chief will be spending the next 20 years of his life in cell number 1997 of Rohtak Jail.
Aug 28, 07:26 PM (IST)
CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal has confirmed that Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim will be serving 20 years in prison. The sentences will run consecutively, he said.
It has come to light that rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment, since the judge announced 10 years' imprisonment and Rs 15 lakh fine each in 2 different cases.
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
The special CBI court on Friday convicted Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case dating back to 2002.
The court is set to pronounce the quantum of punishment for Ram Rahim today. The proceedings will happen in a makeshift CBI court inside the Rohtak jail premises.
The Panchkula Control Room says that 31 people have died - 29 in Panchkula and two in Sirsa.
SSB DIG Sharma has said that safe passage has been given to people inside the Dera headquarters to leave peacefully. He added that if court orders sealing of the complex, then it will be done.