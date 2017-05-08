App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 08, 2017 05:44 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AAP crisis LIVE: Aam aadmi party gets showcause notice from I-T dept

Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra claimed to have witnessed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accept Rs 2 crore of "illegal money" from cabinet colleague Satyendra Jain.

  • May 08, 05:41 PM (IST)

    Wilful attempt at tax evasion: I-T department

  • May 08, 05:40 PM (IST)

    CNN-NEWS18 Exclusive:

    AAP gets showcause notice from I-T department.

  • May 08, 05:19 PM (IST)

    Satyendra Jain helped Kejriwal's relative to settle a land deal worth Rs 50 crore: Kapil Mishra

  • May 08, 05:18 PM (IST)

    Kapil Mishra creates an email id - letscleanaap@gmail.com - for people to send information regarding corrupt practices in AAP.

  • May 08, 05:10 PM (IST)

    Have been falsely charged as a BJP agent. Will never join the BJP party and will never leave AAP : Kapil Mishra

  • May 08, 05:07 PM (IST)

    Will meet CBI at 11:30 am tomorrow with all the evidences: Kapil Mishra

  • May 08, 05:04 PM (IST)

    Kapil Mishra to address the press shortly.

  • May 08, 03:58 PM (IST)

    Kapil Mishra's promised 'important announcement' is now just an hour away. In the meanwhile, here's a recap of the allegations:

    5 things to know about sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra's allegations Kejriwal

  • May 08, 03:11 PM (IST)

    Maken says he will approach court for action against Arvind Kejriwal government based on Shunglu Committee report.

    Here's a recap of what that report had to say: This damning report could have contributed to AAP's drubbing in MCD elections

  • May 08, 02:44 PM (IST)

    Another demand for a lie detector test. This time from Maken. He wants Kejriwal, Mishra and Satyendra Jain to undergo the process.

