AAP crisis LIVE: Aam aadmi party gets showcause notice from I-T dept

May 08, 2017 05:44 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Wilful attempt at tax evasion: I-T department
CNN-NEWS18 Exclusive:
AAP gets showcause notice from I-T department.
Satyendra Jain helped Kejriwal's relative to settle a land deal worth Rs 50 crore: Kapil Mishra
Kapil Mishra creates an email id - letscleanaap@gmail.com - for people to send information regarding corrupt practices in AAP.
Have been falsely charged as a BJP agent. Will never join the BJP party and will never leave AAP : Kapil Mishra
Will meet CBI at 11:30 am tomorrow with all the evidences: Kapil Mishra
Kapil Mishra to address the press shortly.
Kapil Mishra's promised 'important announcement' is now just an hour away. In the meanwhile, here's a recap of the allegations:
5 things to know about sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra's allegations Kejriwal
Maken says he will approach court for action against Arvind Kejriwal government based on Shunglu Committee report.
Here's a recap of what that report had to say: This damning report could have contributed to AAP's drubbing in MCD elections
Another demand for a lie detector test. This time from Maken. He wants Kejriwal, Mishra and Satyendra Jain to undergo the process.