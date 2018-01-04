Like Delhi and Maharashtra, UP to also allow vehicle number portability

Following states like Delhi, Maharashtra and Haryana, the Uttar Pradesh transport department is now set to start vehicle registration number portability that will allow people to retain their old vehicle’s number even after they sell or dispose it.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the system will function much like mobile number portability, where a subscriber, who is switching over to a new service provider is allowed to retain his old number.

The new vehicle can have the same old number while the old vehicle, that is still operational, will be issued another available new number.

The new portability system which has received the green signal from the centre will be applicable to different types of vehicles, i.e. the registration number of a scooter can be ported and used by a car.

“We will introduce the registration number portability for non-transport/private very soon in Uttar Pradesh after the rules for the same are finalised… We are trying to adopt the best features of the number portability system already in vogue in some other states,” Aradhana Shukla, Principal Secretary, Transport was quoted saying in the report.

The new portability option, however, will not be cheap and is likely to cost a substantial amount. While no official statement has come regarding the cost, the fee may be Rs 25,000 for porting the registration number of two-wheelers and Rs 50,000 for cars.

The new policy is expected to generate a large amount of revenue for state government. The new measure was first approved by the previous state government but it could not materialise. The new system will come into effect after modifying certain provisions and shortcomings put forward by the previous government.

In the new rule, there will be no precondition that makes it mandatory for the user to retain the number for a certain period of time, nor will it be mandatory to scrap the old vehicle that earlier had ported the number.