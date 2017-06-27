Lightning strikes kill 5 in Madhya Pradesh; Assam flood situation worsens

The monsoon is expected to hit New Delhi and its neighbouring areas in the next three to four days, even as sultry weather conditions prevailed in many northern states.

The monsoon is now active in parts of Madhya Pradesh. Five persons were killed and two injured after being struck by lightning at three places in Chhindwara and Mandsaur districts.

The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 38.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, while the humidity level oscillated between 75 and 49 per cent.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of "heavy to very heavy rains" at isolated places and "extremely heavy fall" at isolated places over Konkan and Goa.

With the monsoon hitting New Delhi and its neighbouring areas in three to four days, the IMD Director General K Ramesh said,"(The Monsoon's) advance over parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh will happen during the same period."

On the other hand, the flood situation in Assam has worsened. Four new districts have been affected, making the total number of flood-hit districts to eight.

Lakhimpur, Karimganj, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Hojai, Golaghat, Sivasagar and Sonitpur districts have been a flooded affecting Over one lakh people, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report stated.

Altogether 170 hectare of agriculture land with standing crops have been submerged in flood water with Lakhimpur district being the worst hit, it said.

Eight relief camps have been set up with seven of them in Sonitpur district and one in Karimganj giving succour to a total over 11,700 flood-displaced people.

River Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat district and Katakhal river at Matazuri in Hailakandi district were flowing above the danger level.

Light to moderate rain occurred at many places in Rajasthan with Kotda in Udaipur registering maximum 5 cm rain since yesterday.

Churu was the hottest place in the state with a day temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius even as it received 21.6 mm rains. Arthuna in Banswara recorded 4 cm rainfall while Jaipur and Ajmer registered 12.2 and 2.6 mm rain respectively.

Sultry weather conditions continued in most parts of Haryana and Punjab with their common capital Chandigarh recording a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius, even as high humidity levels prevailed.

Uttarakhand was lashed by heavy rains in the early hours bringing the much-needed relief from the muggy weather conditions. Dehradun received 177 mm of rains followed by Mussoorie 150 mm, Ukhimath 137.5 mm and Jakholi 71.2 mm.

Similar weather condition is likely to continue over the next few days, the weatherman has said.

Hot and humid weather conditions prevailed across Bihar with Gaya recording the highest maximum temperature of 37.1 degrees Celsius followed by Bhagalpur 37 degrees Celsius, Patna 36.4 degrees Celsius and Purnea 35.5 degrees Celsius.

The southwest Monsoon has been active over Konkan and Goa, Telangana and Kerala.

Heavy rains are also expected at isolated places in Vidarbha region in Maharashtra, north Bihar, Jharkhand and the north-east region.