LIC increases stake in PNB to 14%

Post the acquisition of shares, Life Insurance Corporation's stake in the bank, which earlier stood at 9.89 percent, increased by 4.04 percent to 13.93 percent, according to a regulatory filing.The mode of acquisition/sale was qualified institutional placement, the filing revealed.