App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndiaLegal
Nov 13, 2017 10:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Supreme Court seeks reply from Centre on plea to ban harmful pesticides

The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Centre's response to a plea seeking a ban on all pesticides that have been prohibited by other countries.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Centre's response to a plea seeking a ban on all pesticides that have been prohibited by other countries.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud issued notice to Centre and the Ministries of Chemicals and Fertilisers and Agriculture on the plea, which has also sought banning of advertisements and unacceptable practises of marketing and promoting such pesticides.

The petition, filed through advocate Prashant Bhushan, also sought a direction to set up an expert committee of individuals with unimpeachable integrity to examine the issue of phasing out all chemical pesticides in a time-bound manner.

The plea sought to promote organic farming and providing farmers with the necessary knowledge and assistance to be given by the central and state governments for the period of time it would take for their farms to be converted to organic farms.

related news

"Issue a direction to make it mandatory to follow the precautionary principle before registering any pesticide for use or manufacture," the plea said.

The petition was filed by three persons — Kavitha Kurunganti, national convener of Alliance for Sustainable and Holistic Agriculture (ASHA), Dr Amar Singh Azad, former Chief Medical Officer in Punjab and V R Ananthasayanan, an activist on sustainable agriculture.

It has alleged that at least 93 pesticides used in India have been banned by other countries and an additional 6 more are used in India that has been withdrawn or restricted by other nations.

It also referred to a National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report which said that nearly three lakh farmers have committed suicide in the past two decades, averaging more than 46 farmer suicides every day, and said scientific studies have linked pesticide use by farmers to depression and suicidal tendencies.

"Numerous scientific papers and studies have shown pesticide exposure has increased the risk of several diseases like various forms of cancer, DNA damage, damage to the brain and nervous system, Parkinsons disease, birth defects, immunological changes and adverse effects on the physical and mental development of children, in farmers and farmworkers and their families in many states of India," the plea said.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Legal

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.