App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndiaLegal
Nov 24, 2017 08:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC to hear plea on measures to curb air pollution on Dec 1

The Supreme Court on Friday said it would hear on December 1 a plea seeking a series of steps to curb air pollution, including a ban on sale, possession and bursting of firecrackers across the country.

The Supreme Court on Friday said it would hear on December 1 a plea seeking a series of steps to curb air pollution, including a ban on sale, possession and bursting of firecrackers across the country.

The plea, which has also sought a solution on the issue of crop burning which is a major source of air pollution in Delhi-national capital region (NCR), was listed before a bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan.

Initially, when the matter was called for hearing, the counsel appearing for the petitioner sought a pass over which was granted by the bench.

Later when the matter was taken up for hearing, one of the lawyers again sought a pass over after which Justice Sikri said the plea would be heard next week.

related news

"Is there any urgency? We can have it next week on Friday," the bench told advocate Gopal Shankarnarayanan, who appeared for the petitioner.

Besides seeking a ban on firecrackers across the country, the petitioner has also sought directions to have environment friendly vehicles and implementation of regulations on clean fuel and construction.

The apex court had on October 9 said that no firecrackers would be sold in Delhi-NCR during Diwali this year while banning its sale till November 1.

It had said that its earlier order, temporarily lifting the stay and permitting sale of firecrackers, would be made effective only from November 1.

The top court, in its October 9 order, had said the November 11, 2016 order suspending the licences "should be given one chance to test itself" to see if there would be a positive effect of this, particularly during Diwali.

The court, in its last year's direction, had suspended all licenses which permits sale of fireworks, wholesale and retail within the territory of NCR till further orders.

tags #India #Legal #Politics

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.