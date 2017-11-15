HC objects to change of govt counsel in arrears case of staff

The Delhi High Court today took objection to the AAP government's decision to change their counsel in a matter relating to the release of arrears of 'safai karamcharis' of the East municipal corporation here.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said it has already heard Delhi government's standing counsel Ramesh Singh on the issue and he was supposed to seek instruction on the amounts which were payable under the 3rd and 4th Finance Commissions to the EDMC.

"At this moment, this practice cannot be allowed and the government has to keep their house in order," it said, adding that even the counsel should not accept such brief from the ministers.

The court said it does not like a change of counsel in any pending matter, as it also sought to know from the government the amounts they have disbursed to the three corporations.

The court was hearing a plea seeking a direction to the authorities to ensure that the workers of East and North Delhi Municipal Corporations call off their strike, which started on October 11 and October 16 respectively, and resume work.

After the court intervened in the issue, the sanitation employees returned to their work and the government has also paid their salaries. However, their arrears are still pending.

Petitioner Rahul Birla has sought a direction to the government and the EDMC to make immediate payment of the arrears.

The EDMC, one of the three civic bodies created in 2012 after the trifurcation of the erstwhile unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), has been cash-strapped for a long time now.