Nov 26, 2017 08:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lawyers body suggests setting up of privacy commission to check Aadhaar misuse

Indian National Bar Association (INBA) said several countries, including Australia, have a privacy commission with powers to award damages and compensation to aggrieved citizens

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In the wake of growing concerns over Aadhaar data misuse, a lawyers body has suggested setting up a 'privacy commission' to regulate and protect individuals' information.

The Indian National Bar Association (INBA), however, has supported collection and integration of citizens' data, saying it was "necessary for better and effective governance delivery".

"Given the ongoing concerns, controversies surrounding the misuse of individual data (Aadhaar), it is obligatory that the government sets up a 'privacy commission' with power to award damages and compensation as is the norm in many developed countries," INBA has said in a statement.

It has said several countries, including Australia, have a privacy commission with powers to award damages and compensation to aggrieved citizens.

The lawyers body expressed the view at a conference organised by it on the occasion of the 68th Constitution Day.

The conference was attended by lawyers from several countries.

tags #Aaadhaar #India

