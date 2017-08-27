App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Aug 26, 2017 07:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Law panel unlikely to submit uniform civil code report to govt this year

The commission was asked by the law ministry in June last year to examine whether uniform civil code can be introduced in India now where all religions have separate personal laws.

Law panel unlikely to submit uniform civil code report to govt this year

The much-hyped report of the law commission on the uniform civil code is unlikely to be submitted to the government this year, a senior panel functionary said today.

The commission was asked by the law ministry in June last year to examine whether uniform civil code can be introduced in India now where all religions have separate personal laws.

When a Supreme Court bench was examining the issue of triple talaq, the law panel had decided to go slow on its report on the common code as it believed that the order will be a guideline to the panel in drafting its recommendations.

The law panel will also ascertain whether the verdict striking down the practice of triple talaq can shed light on what personal law is.

It will seek answers on the issue of religious faith and religious practice in the 400-page order.

The law panel, which advises the government on complex legal issues, will now involve various stakeholders for discussion to complete its report on the common code. It has already received nearly 45,000 written views on the common code.

The commission is at present working on tabulating the responses it has received. A recent fire in its office had delayed the process.

"By early next year, we'll be ready with our report," the functionary said.

The government has already said that it will take the report to an all-party meet it will convene to decide on the future course of action.

tags #Current Affairs #India #law panel #Uniform Civil Code

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.