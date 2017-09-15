Laurus Labs receives US FDA inspection report

Laurus Labs Ltd on Friday said it has received the establishment inspection report from the US Food and Drug Administration for its finished dosage formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing plant located in Achutapuram of Vishakhapatnam.

In a regulatory filing the city-based drug maker said FDA inspected the unit in May.

The company further said the same unit had also completed the BGV Hamburg (German Regulatory Authority) inspection while the WHO successfully inspected the units 1 and 3 located at Parawada, Visakhapatnam during this month.

Laurus Labs' shares closed at Rs 549.80 almost flat on the Bombay Stock Exchange.