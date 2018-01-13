App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 12, 2018 10:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lalu Prasad Yadav moves Jharkhand High Court against conviction, seeks bail

The RJD leader's advocate Chittaranjan Sinha said the court will hear his petitions likely on January 19.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav moved the Jharkhand High Court on Friday in appeal against his conviction in a fodder scam case and also sought bail.

The RJD leader's advocate Chittaranjan Sinha said the court will hear his petitions likely on January 19.

The special CBI court of Shiv Pal Singh had on January 6 handed down three-and-a-half years prison term to Lalu in the case pertaining to illegal withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar treasury between 1991 and 1994, in the second of the five fodder scam cases against him.

On September 30, 2013, Lalu was held guilty in another case of illegal withdrawal of Rs 37.70 crore from the Chaibasa treasury and sentenced for five years. The RJD boss was on bail in this case when he was convicted and sentenced in the one related to fraudulent withdrawal of government funds in the Deoghar case.

Apart from these two cases, he in an accused in three other cases of the fodder scam estimated to have caused a loss of Rs 900 crore to the exchequer when he was the chief minister of undivided Bihar.

tags #Current Affairs #High Court #India #Lalu Prasad Yadav

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.