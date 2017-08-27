App
Aug 26, 2017 12:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kurukshetra: 9 Dera centres sealed; 2,500 lathis recovered

After evicting Dera followers, many security personnel have been deployed outside the Dera Sacha Sauda's congregation centres to prevent any untoward incident.

Kurukshetra: 9 Dera centres sealed; 2,500 lathis recovered

The Kurukshetra Police sealed the nine congregation centres of the Dera Sacha Sauda in the district, evicting the followers, and seized over 2,500 lathis and other sharp-edged weapons during a search operation there.

After evicting Dera followers, many security personnel have been deployed outside the Dera Sacha Sauda's congregation centres to prevent any untoward incident.

"All the nine Naam Charcha Ghars (congregation centres) in the district have been sealed and entry to these centres has been banned," Kurukshetra SP Abhishek Garg told PTI.

The move came after the incidents of widespread violence and arson in Haryana following the conviction self-styled godman and sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh yesterday in a 15-year-old rape case by a CBI court in Panchkula.

Police carried out a search operation in the congregation centres during which they found more than 2,500 lathis and other sharp-edged weapons from the premises.

"We have recovered 2,500 lathis, some sharp-edged weapons and 2.5 litre kerosene during the search operation.

"We have evicted all the followers from the congregation centres and locked all the nine Naam Charcha Ghars in Kurukshetra," Garg said.

The SP said that the situation in Kurukshetra was under control and nobody would be allowed to violate prohibitory orders.

