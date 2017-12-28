App
Dec 27, 2017 10:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kulbhushan's family depressed after what happened in Pak: Kin

Jadhav, 47, who was captured in March last year, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged spying, an accusation India has dismissed as concocted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
kulbhushan Jadhav
kulbhushan Jadhav

Angered by the treatment meted out to Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife in Pakistan, a relative of the former Indian Navy officer said today that the family was "even more depressed" than it had been before the visit.

"We are very disappointed and not in a mood to speak on the family's Pakistan visit," the relative told PTI.

"I can't talk more as this is an international issue and being handled by the Indian government. If we speak something about it, that may hamper the process," he said.

Jadhav's mother Avanti and wife Chetna were in Pakistan yesterday to meet him, but the meeting took place with them being separated by a glass screen.

The treatment received by Kulbhushan's mother and wife from Pakistan was not good at all, the relative said. "We are even more depressed now than we were before the visit," he added.

The relative said he was "horrified" on learning that Pakistani officials had removed 'mangal sutra' and bangles of Jadhav's kin before allowing them to meet him.

"Even the 'bindi' on the forehead of Kulbhushan's wife was not seen while they were meeting him," he said.

Jadhav, 47, who was captured in March last year, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged spying, an accusation India has dismissed as concocted.

India says Jadhav was abducted in Iran where he had legitimate business interests, and taken to Pakistan. To save Jadhav, India moved the International Court of Justice, which ordered Pakistan in May to stay his execution.

