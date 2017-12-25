App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 25, 2017 10:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet wife and mother in Pakistan

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel from its restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Wife and mother of 47-year-old Kulbhushan Jadhav – an Indian officer captured by Pakistan on charges of espionage and terrorism in April – will meet him in Pakistan shortly after they were issued a visa on December 20 earlier this month.

His wife and mother will reach Pakistan through a commercial flight and will leave for India today after the meeting.

Jadhav’s kins will be accompanied by the Indian deputy high commissioner. Pakistan had agreed that a diplomat from the Indian high commission in Islamabad would accompany the visitors.

After Jadhav was sentenced to death on charges of espionage and terrorism by Pakistan, India had moved the ICJ in May for justice. The ICJ halted his execution on India's appeal pending the final verdict by it.

Pakistan has repeatedly denied India consular access to Jadhav on the ground that it was not applicable in cases related to spies.

It said that Jadhav is not an ordinary person as he had entered the country with the intent of spying and carrying out sabotage activities.

India, however, maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.

(With inputs from PTI)

