Kulbhushan Jadhav ICJ verdict LIVE: Execution order stayed until final ruling

May 18, 2017 04:00 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
4:04 pm: Mukul Rohatgi, Attorney General for India, says a big win for human rights and decision is that Jadhav won’t be executed before the court hears the matter finally. The bogus stand by Pakistan has been blown by this decision. It is binding on both states.
3:52 p.m. ICJ says Pakistan can't execute Jadhav before final decisions are delivered. Pakistan has indicated that any execution won't take place before August 2017. This suggests that an execution cold take place thereafter before the court has given its final decision. The court notes that Pakistan has given no assurance that Jadhav will not be executed before the court has given its final verdict. Pakistan shouyld take all measures that Jadhav is not executed pending final decisions.
15:52: Court accepts India's demand for consular access to Jadhav
3:50 pm: ICJ says the rights invoked by India in the cast of Jadhav are plausible.
3:45 PM: The International Court of Justice has begun proceedings.