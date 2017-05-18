App
May 18, 2017 04:00 PM IST

Kulbhushan Jadhav ICJ verdict LIVE: Execution order stayed until final ruling

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is about to declare its verdict on the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

  • May 18, 04:04 PM (IST)
  • May 18, 04:04 PM (IST)

    4:04 pm: Mukul Rohatgi, Attorney General for India, says a big win for human rights and decision is that Jadhav won’t be executed before the court hears the matter finally. The bogus stand by Pakistan has been blown by this decision. It is binding on both states.

  • May 18, 03:54 PM (IST)

    3:52 p.m. ICJ says Pakistan can't execute Jadhav before final decisions are delivered. Pakistan has indicated that any execution won't take place before August 2017. This suggests that an execution cold take place thereafter before the court has given its final decision. The court notes that Pakistan has given no assurance that Jadhav will not be executed before the court has given its final verdict. Pakistan shouyld take all measures that Jadhav is not executed pending final decisions.

  • May 18, 03:51 PM (IST)

    15:52: Court accepts India's demand for consular access to Jadhav

  • May 18, 03:49 PM (IST)

    3:50 pm: ICJ says the rights invoked by India in the cast of Jadhav are plausible.

  • May 18, 03:47 PM (IST)

    3:45 PM: The International Court of Justice has begun proceedings. 

