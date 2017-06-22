Kulbhushan Jadhav files second mercy plea, Pak releases new 'confession' video

Moneycontrol News



PR322/17

Indian Spy Kulbhushan files mercy petition to COAS seeking forgiveness for his espionage,terrorist & subversive activities.(1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/WwknZrQ5Is

— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) June 22, 2017

Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian national whom Pakistan sentenced to death for alleged espionage, has filed a second mercy petition with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, according to a press release put up by the official spokesperson of Pakistan Armed Forces.

In a newly released video dated April this year, Jadhav is seen admitting his involvement in espionage, terrorist and subversive activities in Pakistan under the name of Hussain Mubarak Patel.

"Today, after the time spent in Pakistan, I genuinely feel very ashamed and I genuinely seek pardon of the acts and sins and crimes I have committed here against the nation and the people of Pakistan," Jadhav says in the video.

Watch the full video here.

Jadhav has requested the Army chief to pardon his crimes on compassionate grounds.



His mercy petition to Mil Appellate Court was already rejected.

Second confessional video at https://t.co/GldmIYLOsl . (2 of 2) pic.twitter.com/EqmbRyinRI — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) June 22, 2017

The decision comes a day after the Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit hinted at a softening stance, saying there was scope for rethinking in the case.

In an interview to The Hindu, Basit claimed that Jadhav had some steps to go through an appeal process in Pakistan.

The High Commissioner said he would be able to appeal for clemency first to Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa and President Mamnoon Husain if his appeal was rejected by the Court of Appeals. “So there is room for a rethink there.”

Jadhav was arrested last year from Baluchistan after which the military released a confessional video of him admitting to espionage and terrorism charges.

Jadhav had earlier filed an appeal with the Military Appellate Court, which was rejected. He was sentenced to death by a military court in April this year for espionage and terrorism.

The International Court of Justice had in May halted the execution after India's appeal.