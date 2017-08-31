App
HomeNewsIndia
Aug 31, 2017 09:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

Kochi-Mumbai GoAir flight makes emergency landing in Goa

The Airbus A320 Neo plane, landed with a thud at Goa's Dabolim airport around 9:10 pm

A Kochi-Mumbai GoAir flight with 166 passengers on board today made an emergency landing in Goa due to an "engine-related issue", sources said.

The Airbus A320 Neo plane, powered by a Pratt & Whitney engine, landed with a thud at Goa's Dabolim airport around 9:10 pm. All the passengers are safe, they said.

An airline spokesperson said, "GoAir flight G8345 (Kochi-Mumbai) was diverted to Goa due to a technical snag."

"All the 166 passengers have been deplaned. We are making arrangements for their boarding and further travel. The matter is under investigation," the spokesperson said.

The commander of the flight sought an emergency landing in Goa after it developed a technical snag, a passenger said.

On landing at Goa, it became clear that it was an engine-related issue, he added.

The flight was scheduled to take off from Kochi around 7:20 pm but it took wing around 8:20 pm, he said.

The Wadia Group-promoted budget airline GoAir has already grounded two A320 aircraft due to P&W engine-related issues.

Aviation regulator DGCA has also asked engine maker Pratt & Whitney to fix the snags in its engines powering Airbus 320 neo planes operated by IndiGo and GoAir within a "specified time".

However, it has not yet ordered for grounding of the A320 Neo fleet of the two airlines.

tags #aviation #Current Affairs #GoAir #India

