Everything you need to know about the rape case against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Moneycontrol News

The CBI court's verdict on the rape case against Dera Sach Sauda leader, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is out. The Dera chief has been declared guilty in the rape case and the full sentence will be sent out on Monday.

The whole episode began after an anonymous letter was sent to then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee alleging sexual assaults by the Dera chief. In the letter a Sadhvi claimed that she was raped by the Dera chief and 35-40 others for over three years at the sect’s headquarters.

The issue deepened after a man was shot dead by Dera followers. It was alleged that the man was behind the anonymous letter sent to the PMO.

Two women, who were former members of the sect came out accusing the sect leader of rape. They accused that they were sexually exploited at the sect’s headquarters in Sirsa, Haryana.

The case which was registered in 2002 was first taken by the Punjab and Haryana high court. Later the case was shifted to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).