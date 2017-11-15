'Kingdom of Dixit': Indian explorer declares himself king of unclaimed land in North Africa

A man who went on an adventure tour on unclaimed land in North Africa has declared himself the king. He has also encouraged interested parties to apply for citizenship.

Suyash Dixit, CEO of Softinator, a tech advisory agency, visited Bir Tawil, the only place on Earth that is habitable but is not claimed by any recognised government, and proclaimed himself king of the 2,060 sq km landmass. This land exists between Sudan and Egypt.

“I, Suyash Dixit, first of my name and the protector of the realm, declare myself as the king of “Kingdom of Dixit”. I call myself, King Suyash First from today. I declare this unclaimed land of Bir Tawil as my country from now to the eternity of time,” said Suyash in a Facebook post.

The new ‘ruler’ took an arduous journey of hundreds of kilometres to reach his ‘motherland’ and planted a seed following the early civilisation ethics and rule that “if you want to claim a land then you need to grow crops on it.”

Bir Tawil is one of the few unclaimed landmasses in the world. Source: Google

He spent two nights planning a highly optimised route for the travel where he could take the car and paid a local driver to take him to Bir Tawil. The route through which he travelled falls under Egyptian military and require permission as it is an international border. The military has a shoot at sight order as the area is infested with terrorists. “But, if your bucket list ideas are not scary enough then they are not worth trying!” he writes.

He was allowed entry into the area on three conditions, no photos of military areas (which is almost everything), to be back in the single day and not to carry any valuables. Dixit reached the area after driving for six hours straight in the middle of the desert and barren lands and crossing a military base to the location.

Source: Suyash Dixit/Facebook

Dixit put the royal flag at two location marking his territory, “one we call it the capital of KoD and other where we start our borders.” The flag of the kingdom is designed by the ‘king’ himself and printed from 'Naveen Photocopy'.

He also provided stats for his kingdom:

Name: Kingdom of Dixit (KoD)

Current population of country: 1

Capital city: Suyashpur

Ruler: King Suyash I

Date of establishment: Nov. 5, 2017

National animal: lizard

He has appointed his father as the President of KoD as a birthday gift and Suyog Dixit as the acting Prime Minister and the Head of Military.