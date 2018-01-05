Kerala leads with most number of applications for Haj from women

The Haj Committee of India received the maximum number of applications from Kerala women wishing to perform Haj without a male guardian or a Mehram. Around 1120 out of the total 1300 applications came from the southern state.

On December 31, PM Narendra Modi had announced his government would see to it that all the women who applied would perform Haj. They would be treated as a special category.

Kolkata stands in the second place with only 48 applications. Other states fared poorly, with just 32 applications from Uttar Pradesh and 28 from Karnataka, as reported by Economic Times. Jammu & Kashmir and Assam, states with the most number of Muslim residents, got only four applications each, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand. From Bihar and Gujarat, there were no applications.

Commending the Modi government and its effort to make Muslim women of the country more independent, Tayyaba Afandi, a member of the Haj Committee of India told ET, “Even though the rule was changed a few years back by the Saudi government, it could not be implemented here earlier."

Afandi spoke of the religious restrictions faced by Muslim women, and they were unable to travel to Mecca without a Mehram. “We are quaidbundi (inmates) in our society. Many women could not go despite having resources. We consider it a step forward to ensure women's rights and empowerment," she stated. The women are expected to go to Mecca in groups of four. From Bengal, 12 groups would travel to Mecca.

This is being considered as a brave step taken by the government for Muslim women of the country, after the triple talaq bill, according to many human rights activists. Muslim women across the country have voiced agreement for this move, elated by having the liberty to travel alone.