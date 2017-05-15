Kerala DHSE, VHSE Class 12 results declared on keralaresults.nic.in

Moneycontrol News

The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has released the results for Class 12 Higher Secondary Examinations at 2 pm on Monday. Students who have appeared for the exam can check the results on the DHSE’s official website.

The exams were between from March 8 to March 28, 2017 and about 4 lakh candidates appeared for the exams. Besides, the board also declared the results for Vocational Higher Secondary Examinations (VSHE) 2017 on Monday.

Last week, the board had put out the results for the Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams. Statistics for the SSLC 2017 exams show that more than 20,000 pupils scored A+ in all subjects out of the 4.57 lakh students who took the test.

How can you check and download the Kerala DHSE Class 12 results?

Official website of Kerala HSE — dhsekerala.gov.in

> keralaresults.nic.in

> examresults.nic.in

> results.itschool.gov.in

> kerala.gov.in

Click on the tab/notification for Kerala 2017 HSE results or the VSHE results 2017.

– Fill in candidate details in the fields provided and submit

– Download a copy of your results and take a print out