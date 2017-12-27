App
Dec 27, 2017 07:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kerala CM to appear on weekly interactive TV show

The 18-month-old government is set to telecast the television show in which Vijayan would also participate. The show will be telecast on multiple regional channels from December 31.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to reach out to the people, Kerala's CPI(M)-led LDF government is set to tap the potential of visual media with the launch of a weekly interactive TV show on which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would also appear.

The 18-month-old government is set to telecast the television show in which Vijayan would also participate. The show will be telecast on multiple regional channels from December 31.

The 30-minute programme would discuss and debate various development initiatives of the government, according to official sources.

It would help the authorities evaluate the functioning of the government and understand the common man's opinion, they said.

The weekly interactive show would be produced by the state public relations department with the technical support of the state-run Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-Dit).

Journalist-turned-Left independent MLA Veena George, who represents Aranumla constituency in the Assembly, would anchor the programme.

It would be aired on various channels besides public broadcaster Doordarshan, on different days.

Experts and prominent personalities of socio-cultural and cinema sector would take part in various episodes of the show, the sources said.

Former state chief ministers Oommen Chandy (Congress) and late E K Nayanar(CPI-M) had also appeared on television shows during their tenure.

