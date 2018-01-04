App
Jan 04, 2018 07:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan praises Kim Jong-un's 'tough' anti-US stand   

The CM Vijayan's statement came days after a flex board of the North Korean leader, brought out as part of a programme of CPI(M) in Idukki district, was removed by the party after it triggered a controversy.

Veteran CPIM leader and Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has lavished praise on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for putting up 'tough' resistance against 'imperialist' America better than the Communist-ruled China.

Addressing a CPI(M) district committee meet at Kozhikode yesterday, he said North Korea was showcasing a better example in defending 'imperialist' forces.

The CPI(M) polit bureau member also said there was a general criticism that China's fight against imperialist forces was not living up to the expectations of the people.

"North Korea has been adopting a tough anti-US stand. North Korea has successfully withstood the pressure exerted by the US," Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister's statement came days after a flex board of the North Korean leader, brought out as part of a programme of CPI(M) in Idukki district, was removed by the party after it triggered a controversy.

The local leaders of the Left party later clarified that Kim's photo was included by 'mistake'. Kim, in his New Year's Day address, has said North Korea's nuclear weapons can reach anywhere in the US and threatened that he has a nuclear button on his desk.

Hitting back yesterday, Trump warned that his "nuclear button" is "much bigger and more powerful" than the one controlled by Kim as the White House said it was keeping all of its options on the table to curb Pyongyang's atomic programme. The two leaders have threatened one another's countries with nuclear weapons repeatedly over the last year.

