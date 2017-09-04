Kerala celebrates Onam today; Here's all you need to know about the festival

Moneycontrol News

Onam, the harvest festival to commemorate the visit of King Mahabali’s spirit to Kerala, will be celebrated today. In this 10-day festival, the first and the last day (Atham and Thiruvonam) are significant in Malayali households and a pocket of Tamil households of Palakkad origin.

The day begins with an elaborate ‘Pookalam’, an intricate flower arrangement similar to a rangoli that adorns the entry path of every household. All the ladies of the house are dressed in the white and gold ‘kasavu’ saree and gold jewellery in a symbolic representation of welcoming the king.

Onam was declared the National Festival of Kerala in 1961 and many schools and public institutions since then observe holidays from the fourth day itself in the state.

Legend

As per Hindu mythology, Mahabali was a benevolent asura king. While he was very kind to his subjects, he had a very high sense of pride of his wealth. To teach him the virtues of humility, Lord Vishnu took form of a dwarf called Vamana and came into his kingdom asking for three pieces of land.

Mahabali immediately accepted his request. Vamana then showed his true form and placed one foot on the land, one on the sky and asked the king for the third piece of land. Humbled, Mahabali offered Vamana his head as the third piece. This led to Mahabali's death.

But his subjects were distraught learning about his death. For this, Lord Vishnu said that Mahabali can to return to the Earth once a year during the festival of Onam. It is believed that the king stays on Earth till the festival of ‘Karthikai’ in December.

Celebrations

Apart from the flower decorations, various sporting events are held during the festival. The most popular among them is the annual snake boat race, called the Vallamkali held on river Pampa. Men also participate in sporting events like archery and combat activities.

Women perform the Kaikottikali, a dance around a lamp singing songs in praise of Mahabali. Folk dances are also performed during this occasion.

Picture courtesy: Sharmis Passions

Onam Sadya

No festival is complete without an array of food preparations celebrating the occasion. A must on Onam day is the elaborate ‘Onam Sadya’, which consists of a vegetarian meal of atleast 26 or more dishes. These include the avial (mix vegetables in coconut gravy), pulisheri (vegetables in curd gravy), sambhar, upperi (banana chips) and the quintessential dessert palada pradhaman (thin steamed rice sheets cooked with milk and sugar).