India
Dec 22, 2017 09:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kejriwal to address rally on Jijabai's birth anniversary

In a statement issued on behalf of the party, Preeti Sharma Menon said that after invoking Rajmata Jijabai's blessings, Kejriwal will hold a rally at Sindkhed Raja where important announcements will be made.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will visit Sindkhed Raja in Buldhana, the birthplace of Rajmata Jijabai, to commemorate the Maratha icon's birthday on January 12.

Terming her as the "birth mother of Swaraj", Sharma said that Rajmata Jijabai remains the most towering beacon of women empowerment in the world even 420 years after she was born.

"Rajmata established the foundation of the Maratha Empire in Pune and gave us Shivaji Maharaj, a leader whose bravery and justice are unmatched in the annals of history," the release stated.

