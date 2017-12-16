App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 15, 2017 10:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Keeping internet open right way forward for India: TRAI

The comments come in the backdrop of US regulator yesterday rolling back net neutrality regulations adopted by the Obama administration.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Telecom Regulator Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday strongly defended its stance on net neutrality, asserting that keeping the internet open and free is the "right way" forward for India.

The comments come in the backdrop of US regulator yesterday rolling back net neutrality regulations adopted by the Obama administration.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) passed the order by a three-to-two vote, scrapping the rules that were targeted at treating all internet services equally.

According to reports, it felt that rolling back the net neutrality rules would restore the internet to light touch regulation.

related news

TRAI, on the other hand, has proposed restricting service providers from entering into agreements which lead to discriminatory treatment of content on the internet.

TRAI, late last month, gave its recommendations to the Telecom Department, which will take the final call.

"We will certainly stick to our stance. Every country is a sovereign country and every country is free to determine what its stance on net neutrality is," TRAI Chairman R S Sharma said on the sidelines of an open house discussion on another issue.

Sharma said TRAI was of the view that net neutrality is the "right way" for India.

"I will not like to comment on what the US has done. But in Indian context, this is the right way....because a lot is riding on the internet and therefore it is important that it is kept as an open platform," Sharma said.

To drive home the point, Sharma cited the example of a toll road where the toll operator cannot dictate which destination or route a consumer should take ultimately.

"His concern is only to charge toll from me. And thereafter I am free to go anywhere I want to go. Similarly, net neutrality says you charge for the data and thereafter on the internet what I visit, what site I access, is my choice," he said.

Net neutrality is "all about consumer choice", he said, adding it ensures that every site or innovator gets same amount of access.

"That is broad principal and I think it's a naturally correct principal," he added.

TRAI, he said, would also come out with guidelines to clamp down on pesky calls by January 15.

The telecom regulator today held an open house discussion with stakeholders on the issue of 'Unsolicited Commercial Communication'.

"We will take 20-25 days, till January 15, to bring the guidelines. We have got a lot of responses, especially from technology companies. If technology is used, we will be able to control the problem to a large extent," Sharma said.

tags #Business #India #Telecom #Telecom Regulator Authority of India (TRAI)

most popular

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.