you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 11, 2018 07:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Keep calm and shop on! Here is what's on offer at Mumbai Shopping Festival starting tomorrow

The first-of-its-kind event named ‘Mumbai Shopping Festival’ will provide a plethora of products on sale along with an array of live performing arts and food counters.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Mumbai Shopping Festival (Reuters)
Mumbai Shopping Festival (Reuters)

Living in Mumbai or heading to the city in January? If yes, the Maharashtra government has brought a unique opportunity to shop, eat and witness performing arts, together.

The state government is organizing a 20-day-long shopping festival in Mumbai starting from Friday (January 12) to boost the economy and promote Maharashtra’s culture. The first-of-its-kind event named ‘Mumbai Shopping Festival’ will provide a plethora of products on sale along with an array of live performing arts and food counters.

The festival, billed by the state government as India’s largest -- will be held at Jio Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex and will cover several major malls and public hangouts in areas including Worli Seaface, Crawford City, Bandra, Juhu Beach, Powai, Ghatkopar, Thane, Dombivalli, Mira Road and others.

Here is all you want to know about the event:

Huge options to choose from:

The state government has made sure to provide everything one looks for from the most popular brands and shopping venues across the city. The festival is reportedly supported by major shopping malls in the city, retail brands and trader bodies.

Food:

The festival will also provide a large variety of eating choices for the food lovers in the Khao Galli – a part of the festival.

Live performances:

Get ready to be entertained while you shop your way through Mumbai Shopping Festival. The state government is bringing the city’s top show-stealers and artists on stage during the festival.

Prize:

The state government has added a cherry on the cake, as the shoppers will get a chance to win exciting prizes.

Night Bazaar:

For every nocturnal, Mumbai Shopping Festival is an event to attend. The state government has also included Night Bazaar in the event that will allow the shoppers to purchase in the night hours as well.

