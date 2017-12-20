App
Dec 20, 2017 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kashmiri youths assaulted in Bengaluru for not knowing Kannada language

Karnataka state in general and the capital Bengaluru in particular has been witnessing a surge activities and campaigns by pro-Kannada groups and movements

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

A group of Kashmiri youth was allegedly physically assaulted in Bengaluru by another group for their inability to speak the native Kannada language. Tensions have been on the rise in the state due to emergence of fringe groups asserting regional identity.

As per a report in the Times Now, the incident took place on December 11 within the limits of Sanjay Nagar police station. The youths claimed they were assaulted by a gang of ‘pro-Kannada’ activists who were drunk. The assault happened after the Kashmiri youths failed to respond to questions that were asked in Kannada.

The assaulted youths immediately called the police for help soon after the attack occurred. The police responded immediately and even managed to arrest two of the assaulters identified as Harish and Mahesh, the report said. They are also in search for the remaining members who were part of the gang.

Mehbooba Mufti, the Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir asked authorities to take strict action against the accused via a tweet.

Karnataka has been witnessing a surge in activities and campaigns by pro-Kannada groups and movements.

The groups, besides demanding reservation in jobs for Kannada speakers have also been in the forefront of several attacks that targeted non-Kannada speaking population in the tech hub. And with elections around the corner even authorities are bowing down to the demands of these fringe elements.

The recent instruction by the state authorities to remove Hindi sign boards from Bengaluru metro stations was seen by many as a strategy to appease these elements.

tags #Bengaluru #India #Karnataka

