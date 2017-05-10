Kashmiri officer's killing is dastardly act of cowardice: Arun Jaitley

App
Fayaz, who had been commissioned in the army only five months ago in December 2016, had gone to attend his cousin's wedding in Batapura when he was reportedly abducted.

The abduction and murder of a Kashmiri army officer by terrorists in Shopian is a dastardly act of cowardice, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday.

Expressing anguish over the killing of 23-year-old Lt Ummer Fayaz, whose bullet-riddled body was found in Harmen area of Shopian this morning, Jaitley conveyed his condolences to the family and said he would continue to inspire youth from the Valley.

"Abduction & murder of Lt. Ummer Fayaz by terrorists in Shopian is a dastardly act of cowardice. This young officer from J&K was a role model," Jaitley said in a tweet.

Fayaz, who had been commissioned in the army only five months ago in December 2016, had gone to attend his cousin's wedding in Batapura when he was reportedly abducted by terrorists around 10 PM yesterday, officials said.

Jaitley said Fayaz's sacrifice reiterates the nation's commitment to eliminate terrorism from the Valley.

"Lt Ummer Fayaz of 2RAJRIF was an exceptional sportsman, his sacrifice reiterates nation's commitment to eliminate terrorism from the Valley," he said.

