Karti Chidambaram finally appear before CBI in FIPB approval case

Aug 23, 2017 11:50 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

After knocking on the doors of the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram appeared before sleuths at the CBI headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday.

Heading inside the building with his team, Karti said, “My petition in court speaks for itself.”

Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed Karti to appear before the CBI and carry with him all documents required for his defence in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval case. Though there is no stay on his arrest, Karti has been given the liberty of being accompanied by an advocate but he will sit in an adjoining room.

The CBI has alleged that firms with links to Karti had influenced FIPB approval for Rs 305 crore irregular investment in INX media. This took place in 2007 when his father was the Finance Minister. The FIR has been registered against Karti, INX Media along with eight others and unknown officials of the finance ministry.

FIPB was a national agency of central government with the remit to consider and recommend foreign direct investment (FDI) that does not come under the automatic route.

