you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 12, 2018 10:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Karni Sena protests against CBFC in Mumbai, over 150 held

The Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Chief Raj Shekhawat and 22 supporters who had gathered near the Haji Ali to head for the CBFC office were arrested by Tardeo Police before they could proceed, a senior police official said.

Police detain Karni Sena activists during a protest over the clearance of film 'Padmavati' by the CBFC, in Mumbai on Friday. (PTI)
Police detain Karni Sena activists during a protest over the clearance of film 'Padmavati' by the CBFC, in Mumbai on Friday. (PTI)

At least 159 activists of the Rajasthan-based Karni Sena were arrested today while protesting outside the Central Board of Film Certification's office here against the clearance given to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavat", earlier titled "Padmavati".

The protesters violated the orders of Mumbai Police Commissioner against an illegal assembly, said Netaji Bhopale, Senior Police Inspector of Gamdevi Police Station.

"We arrested 136 Karni Sena supporters, who were protesting outside the CBFC office at Cumballa Hill area in South Mumbai, under section 143 of IPC for unlawful assembly," he said.

Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Chief Raj Shekhawat and 22 supporters who had gathered near the Haji Ali to head for the CBFC office were arrested by Tardeo Police before they could proceed, a senior police official said.

Additional security personnel were deployed outside the CBFC office.

Opposing the CBFC's decision to clear the film, a Karni Sena leader said, "Merely changing the name of the film isn't enough. The CBFC, which has been there since the time of British, doesn't know how to work."

The Karni Sena has also demanded the resignation of Prasoon Joshi, the chairman of CBFC.

The CBFC had given the Deepika Padukone-starrer a U/A certificate and suggested many changes, including altering the title.

The film has faced strong opposition from several Rajput groups for alleged distortion of history.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

