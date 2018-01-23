App
Jan 22, 2018 09:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Karni Sena open to watching 'Padmaavat' ahead of its release

The film, slated to be released on January 25, has been been facing protests by Karni Sena and other fringe groups.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Shree Rajput Karni Sena, a group opposing film 'Padmaavat', said today it was ready to watch the Bollywood period drama as offered by Bhansali productions to end the deadlock on the issue.

The film, slated to be released on January 25, has been been facing protests by Karni Sena and other fringe groups over allegations that historical facts were distorted in the flick.

"We are ready to watch the film. We never said that we will not watch the film. The filmmaker had assured us one year ago that he will go for a special screening and now he has written for the screening and we are ready for that," Sena leader Lokendra Singh Kalvi, who was in Uttar Pradesh, told PTI over the phone.

Bhansali production had on January 20 written a letter to Shree Rajput Karni Sena and Rajput Sabha, Jaipur, inviting them to watch the film and assured that the film showcased the honour and valour of the Rajput community.

